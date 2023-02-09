PM Modi Attacks Congress On Development Of Tribals: 'Were Neglected For Decades'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted Congress for neglecting the development of tribals. He also informed the Rajya Sabha that his government has identified 110 aspiration districts which have benefitted more than three crore tribals.

"One can see the history from 1857-1947, tribals have led freedom struggle from the front. They knew the importance of freedom but they were deprived of development. If they (Congress) had worked for the development of Adivasis with good intentions then in the 21st century my government didn't had to do this much work," PM Modi said.

He added, "We gave top priority to their welfare... People of the country are repeatedly rejecting Congress. People are watching them and punishing them."

For the first time in the country, a new ministry was made for the development of tribals, he pointed out, adding, "We identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than three crore tribals."

Recalling that some Parliamentarians had mentioned tribal sub-plan in Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "I want to tell these MPs to sit with some educated people who can explain the budget. Scheduled Tribes Component funds have been increased five times in comparison with the period before 2014."

Before 2014, the allocation was around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 crore. Now, it has increased to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, PM Modi said. He also stated that his government has opened 500 new Eklavya model schools in the last nine years. "We have also cleared the path for recruitment of 38,000 teachers and staff in this budget."

The PM said that before the BJP government came to power only 14 lakh land deeds were given to tribals. "In the last 7-8 years, we have given 7 lakh land deeds. Earlier, 23,000 communal lands were given. Our government has given more than 80,000 communal lands," he said.