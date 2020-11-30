PM Modi Attacks Opposition For 'fearmongering' Over Agrarian Laws; Reaches Out To Farmers

Speaking at a function in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assuage the farmers protesting against the agrarian reform laws passed by the Parliament. After inaugurating the road widening project of NH-19, the PM weighed in on the new opportunities and legal rights given to the farmers. On this occasion, he lashed out at the opposition for fearmongering on the issue.

For instance, he pointed out that the earlier governments had cheated the farmers in the name of loan waiver and other schemes. Thereafter, the PM highlighted the record of his own government at the Centre, citing the work done in enhancing the Minimum Support Price, ensuring the availability of urea and strengthening the Mandi system. Maintaining that the Union government's intent was pure unlike the previous regimes, he assured that it is continuously addressing the concerns of protesting farmers.

Here are the PM's observations on key aspects:

Benefit for small farmers

"Due to the new agrarian laws, farmers have been given new opportunities and legal protection. Earlier, transactions taking place outside the Mandis were considered illegal. On many occasions, small farmers would be cheated. There would be disputes as the small farmer couldn’t reach the Mandi. Now even the small farmer can take legal action regarding transaction happening outside the Mandi."

'Opposition based on fearmongering'

"In the recent period, the country is witnessing a new trend. Earlier, if someone didn’t like the government’s decision, then it would be opposed. Now, the opposition is not issue-based. Now the opposition is based on fearmongering. They say, ‘The decision is good. But we don’t know what will happen in the future’."

"In the case of the historic agrarian reforms, the same act is unfolding. We have to remember that these are the same people who have cheated the farmers for years together. While MSP used to be announced, very little procurement was based on MSP. In the name of farmers, big farm loan waiver packages used to be announced. But the benefits never reached the small farmers."

Centre's focus on MSP & urea availability

"If the farmers are apprehensive of the government’s actions, it is because of the decades-long deceit. It has become a habit for those who broke promises and indulged in cheating to spread lies. But if you look at this government’s track record, the truth will become clear. We said that we will stop the black marketing of urea. In the last 6 years, we have ensured that there is no shortage of urea."

"We had promised to give 1.5 times MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission. We fulfilled this promise and ensured that the money reached the farmers’ bank account. In the last 5 years of the previous government, pulses worth only Rs.650 crore was purchased from the farmers. However, we bought pulses worth nearly Rs.50,000 crore on MSP."

Politics over PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

"If we wanted to remove Mandis and MSP, then why would we invest so much in them? In fact, our government is spending crores of rupees in making Mandis more modern. You have to remember that these are the same people who raised questions about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi everywhere. They would spread rumours that Modi has introduced this scheme because of elections."

"One state which talks a lot about farmers did not allow the implementation of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Because they thought that their politics will be finished if the money reaches farmers and they praise Modi. They didn’t allow money to reach the farmers. When our government is formed there, I will ensure that the farmers get this money."

Assurance to farmers

"I want to tell farmers that now the work is not being done with deceit but with the holy intent akin to that of the Ganga. The reality of those spreading rumours on the basis of apprehensions is coming to the people’s notice continuously. When the farmers understand their lies on one issue, they start spreading rumours on another issue. They do this 14/7. The country’s farmers understand this. Those farmers who still have concerns and questions, the government is continuously trying to answer and resolve them. I am confident that the farmers who have some concerns about the agrarian reforms will take advantage of these reforms in the future and increase their income."

