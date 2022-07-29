PM Modi Attends 42nd Convocation Of Anna University; Calls India World's 'growth Engine'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, attended the 42nd convocation event at Anna University in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and said that India is becoming a vital link in the global supply chain. The event was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University, PM Modi congratulated those who graduated from the university while calling the teaching and non-teaching staff ‘nation builders’.

"In February 1897, Swami Vivekananda spoke to the Madras Times. He was asked about the future of India, and he said ‘My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation and out of them will come my workers. They will work out the whole problem like lions'. Those words are still relevant. But this time is not just India that is looking toward its youth. The whole world is looking at India’s Youth."

PM Modi called India the world’s growth engine and recalled how former President, the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, was closely associated with Anna University.

'Today every sector in India is busting with new life': PM Modi

Adding further, PM Modi said, "You are graduating at a unique time. Some would call it a time of global uncertainty, but I would call it a time of great opportunity. The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented event. It was once in a century crisis, that nobody had a user manual for. It tested every country. As adversity reveals what we are made up of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers and common people. Today every sector in India is busting with a new life. Whether in industry, innovation, investment or international trade, India is at the forefront."

Speaking about startups and interaction trade, he said, "In electronic manufacturing, in the last year, India was the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. In the last six years, the number of recognised startups has increased by 15,000 per cent. From just 470 startups in 2016, it is nearly 73,000 now. Last year India received a record FDI of over $ 83 billion. Our startup too received record funding in the pandemic. India’s position in the international trade dynamic is at its best ever. Our country recorded the highest ever export of goods and services."

Referring to the trade deal with UAE and Australia, the Prime Minister said, “India is becoming a vital link in the global supply chain. We have the chance to make the greatest impact now as India is converting all the obstacles into opportunities."

'India a world leader in digital payments': PM Modi

Speaking on the importance of technology, the Prime Minister said, “There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it. Farmers use apps to get information about the market. Homemakers are using technology to make their life easier. Small vendors are using digital payments. India is the world leader in digital payments and fintech."

PM Modi also spoke about the growing entrepreneurial atmosphere in the country and said that nowadays people are opening more startups.

"Earlier they were a notion that strong government means it controls everything and everyone. But we have changed this. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. A strong government is not restrictive but responsive. This is why you see reforms. The scrapping of nearly 25,000 compliances is boosting ease of living. Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax and reduction of corporate tax is encouraging investments and industries," PM Modi said.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi who is on his visit to Tamil Nadu will travel to Gandhinagar on Friday to visit GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), wherein he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.