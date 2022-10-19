PM Modi Attends Class With Students In Gandhinagar, Launches Mission Schools Of Excellence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 19, launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and said that 5G will take the country's education system to next level.

Before the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence, PM Modi whose affection for the children is no secret, attended a classroom lecture while sitting along with the students. He attentively listened to the presentation of one student on the smartboard. To understand how students are learning through technology, PM Modi also interacted with a student who was sitting next to him.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the Mission School of Excellence in Adalaj, Gandhinagar shortly. pic.twitter.com/TiOpbGUy1X — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

PM Modi launches Mission Schools Excellence

Prime Minister Modi launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar whose total investment is worth Rs 10,000 crore. Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said, "Recently, the nation has entered the fifth generation (5G) era of mobile & internet services. We have used internet services up to 4G so far. Now, 5G is about to bring a major change."

"Today 5G will take our education system to the next level by moving beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teaching. Now the virtual reality and the power of the Internet of Things can also be experienced in schools," PM Modi added.

#LIVE | Ahead of smart services, smart classrooms & smart teaching, 5G will take our education system to next level. Students will easily experience Virtual Reality & Internet of Things in schools. Guj has taken first step in the country for this: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/TeOdsDzGJD — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

Recalling his days as Chief Minister, the Prime Minister said, "As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I myself went from village to village and requested all the people to send their daughters to school. The result has been that today almost every son and daughter in Gujarat has started reaching school and going to college after school."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Mission Schools of Excellence will help to strengthen the education infrastructure in Gujarat. "The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in the state," the PMO stated.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Wednesday PM Modi inaugurated Defence Expo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and also virtually laid the foundation stone of a new IAF base in Deesa north Gujarat.