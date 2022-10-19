Last Updated:

PM Modi Attends Class With Students In Gandhinagar, Launches Mission Schools Of Excellence

PM Modi launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and said that 5G will take the country's education system to next level.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
PM Modi

Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 19, launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and said that 5G will take the country's education system to next level.

Before the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence, PM Modi whose affection for the children is no secret, attended a classroom lecture while sitting along with the students. He attentively listened to the presentation of one student on the smartboard. To understand how students are learning through technology, PM Modi also interacted with a student who was sitting next to him.

PM Modi launches Mission Schools Excellence

Prime Minister Modi launched the Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat's Gandhinagar whose total investment is worth Rs 10,000 crore. Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said, "Recently, the nation has entered the fifth generation (5G) era of mobile & internet services. We have used internet services up to 4G so far. Now, 5G is about to bring a major change."

READ | PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh ahead of Diwali

"Today 5G will take our education system to the next level by moving beyond smart facilities, smart classrooms, and smart teaching. Now the virtual reality and the power of the Internet of Things can also be experienced in schools," PM Modi added.

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo2022 in Gujarat, lay foundation stones of various development projects

Recalling his days as Chief Minister, the Prime Minister said, "As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I myself went from village to village and requested all the people to send their daughters to school. The result has been that today almost every son and daughter in Gujarat has started reaching school and going to college after school."

READ | PM Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 15,670 Cr during 2-day Gujarat visit

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Mission Schools of Excellence will help to strengthen the education infrastructure in Gujarat. "The Mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of infrastructure of schools in the state," the PMO stated.

READ | New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Wednesday PM Modi inaugurated Defence Expo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and also virtually laid the foundation stone of a new IAF base in Deesa north Gujarat.

READ | 'Nothing happened for 14 yrs': PM Modi attacks UPA govt for delaying airbase at Deesa
First Published:
COMMENT