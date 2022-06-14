PM Modi Attends Event To Mark 200 Years Of Mumbai Samachar; Hails Work Of Parsis, Journos

On the completion of 200 years of the newspaper Mumbai Samachar, which was established in 1822 by Fardunjee Marzban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Parsi community for their immense contribution to the country. PM Modi also spoke on the relevance and contribution of journalism and news in our society.

Speaking at the event in Mumbai, PM Modi stated, "From the freedom movement to the Navnirman of India, the contribution of the Parsi sisters and brothers is huge. The community is one of the smallest in the country by numbers, a micro-minority of sorts, but huge in terms of power and service."

'Journalists worked like Karma Yogis during COVID pandemic': PM Modi

Hailing the journalists of the country, the PM added, "The work of newspapers and media is to deliver news, it is of public education, if there are some shortcomings in society and government, then it is to bring them to the fore. As much as the media has the right to criticise, the responsibility is equally to bring positive news to the fore. The way our journalist colleagues worked like karma yogis in the interest of the nation during the COVID period in the last two years, will also be remembered forever. The positive contribution of India's media helped India a lot in dealing with this biggest crisis of 100 years."

"We have always had open and healthy discussions on very difficult social topics. This has been the practice of India, which we have to strengthen. This country is a country of a rich tradition that is carried forward through the medium of debates and discussions. For thousands of years, we have made healthy debate, healthy criticism, and right reasoning a part of the social system," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi visits Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated an underground Gallery of Revolutionaries museum dedicated to the luminaries of the freedom struggle, at the Raj Bhavan. He also inaugurated the newly renovated 'Jal Bhushan' building, performed Dwar Pujan and visited the historic Shrigundi Temple at Raj Bhavan. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Ex-CM & Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Before visiting Mumbai, PM Modi offered prayers at the Sant Tukaram temple in Pune's Dehu and inaugurated 'Shila' temple. It is pertinent to mention that Sant Tukaram Maharaj was a Maharashtra-based Bhakti saint and Marathi poet who lived in the 17th century. Soon after offering prayers, PM Modi promised that his government will spend Rs 11,000 crore on two Palkhi Margs of 350 km. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the same in November 2021.