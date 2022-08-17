PM Modi Attends Special Screening Of TV Show On Indian History's Lesser-known Tales

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers on Wednesday attended a special screening of 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', produced by Doordarshan to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who attended the screening. Many other MPs also attended the programme organised at Parliament House Complex here.

The 75-episode mega show chronicles lesser-known tales about Indian history and is being telecast from August 14 on Doordarshan.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)