'Our Govt Has Brought Positivity & Discipline In Destructive Economy': PM Modi At ASSOCHAM

PM Modi attended the 100-year celebration ceremony of India’s topmost trade association, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) on Friday. Addressing the association members, PM Modi highlighted several points in his speech at the event. He said that India is soon going to digitise the tax-paying method which will ensure which will make the process much more transparent. He also announced that the government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure and Rs 25 lakh crore rupees on the country's rural economy in the coming years.

LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses centenary celebrations of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi. https://t.co/fTiRtIQr1E — BJP (@BJP4India) December 20, 2019

PM Modi congratulates ASSOCHAM members

PM Modi started his address by congratulating the member of ASSOCHAM and said, “ASSOCHAM has crossed an important milestone today, 100 years of experience is very big. I congratulate all the members of ASSOCHAM on this important development. I pay my regards to everyone associated with this event, especially to the people related to the MSME sector. I wish everyone luck for 2020 and I hope all of you realize all your targets.”

PM Modi on $5 trillion economy

Talking about the Indian economy, PM Modi said, “In the last 5 years, the country has strengthened itself in major ways and thus, we can strive and achieve targets such as the $5 trillion economy. We all know that 5 years ago, our economy was running towards destruction. Our Govt has changed that and has brought discipline and positivity. Talking of a $5 trillion economy has not come suddenly. In the last 5 years, the country has strengthened itself so much that such goals can be seen and achieved.”

“Every group that can enable the economy is keeping the target of $5 trillion economy at the centre of its plans and talks are happening in several sectors. These talks are positive. Credit for every achieved target goes to the people, and not to the Govt. Till the time the whole country does not come forward to achieve the goal together, it will only remain a government program. When I publicly announced the goal of the $ 5 trillion economy, I knew that the fragrance would begin, it would also be said that India could not do it. But nowadays, all the groups that give momentum to the economy discuss the $5 trillion economy program,” he added.

Read: PM Modi meets Portugal PM at Hyderabad House

‘Formalize and modernize India's economy’

“There is potential in our country and if we wish to move forward on the strength of this capacity, then the goal, direction and destination should be connected with the general public and this is my endeavour. We want to formalize and modernize India's economy and want to improve on these two grounds. From providing measures to increase digital transactions to GST, and from Aadhar linked payments to DBT, we've tried to include such positive moves in our economy,” he said.

Read: World eager to know Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

PM Modi on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings

Talking about Ease of Doing Business, PM Modi said, “Today, India is among the top 10 countries in the world, which has consistently improved its ranking of Ease of Doing Business in the last 3 years. It takes four words to say Ease of Doing Business, but its ranking changes when hard work is done day and night, going to the grassroots, policies change, rules change. Our Govt is working dedicatedly to end inverted duty. In the last few budgets, it has been considered. Due to this, the cost of manufacturing in India is gradually reducing.”

PM Modi talks about a new scheme to pay tax

Describing the new tax-paying method to be introduced by the govt, PM Modi said, “There will be no human interface between tax-payers and the IT Dept since October this year, another historical decision. It may be a good move for some and troublesome for defaulters because everything will be mechanised and transparent. There were hundreds of such provisions in the Companies Act, in which there was the talk of criminal action for minor mistakes. Our government has exempted many of these provisions from criminal action. To bring transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the tax system, we're heading towards faceless tax administration. This will help the administration as well.”

Read: PM Modi appeals to voters for record turnout in the last phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

PM slams opposition

Talking about the economy before 2014, PM Modi said, “Failures can't be deemed as crimes. The country will never be able to develop a culture to face challenges if it thinks that way. The world is run by people who have greater risk-taking capacity. When the economy was devastating in the years before 2014, the country should never forget how the people who handled the economy were watching the spectacle. What kind of talk used to be in the newspapers then, how was India's reputation at the international level, you know it well.”

PM Modi on FDI

PM Modi while talking about Foreign Direct Investment said, “In the last few years, the speed of influx of FDI in India has increased. FDI, for me, has two meanings. I use them accordingly. One is Foreign Direct Investment, and for me, another one is, 'First Develop India'. Today we can say that the foundation of the country's banking system is now becoming so transparent that $5 trillion can give energy to the goal of the economy. Today we are one of the top 10 FDI destinations in the world. The pace of FDI in India has increased in the last few years.”

Read: PM Modi meets Protugese counterpart, discusses roadmap to strengthen bilateral relations