PM Modi Avers 'bravery Not Meant For Only Battlefields', Cites Revival Of Noon River In UP

Addressing the nation in his 83rd episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the various events being held across the country as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

"Along with learning about our nation's freedom struggle, the Amrit Mahotsav inspires us to do something for the country. Whether it is common people or governments across the country, from Panchayat to Parliament, there is an echo of Amrit Mahotsav and a series of programmes related to this festival is being held," said PM Modi, in this year's final episode of Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

"One such interesting programme was organised in Delhi recently, he shared. "In the programme 'Azadi Ki Kahani – Children’s Speech,' the children presented the stories related to the freedom struggle with full spirit. The special thing was that along with India, students from Nepal, Mauritius, Tanzania, New Zealand, and Fiji also participated."

The Prime Minister also praised the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for organising study tours in the Oil Fields as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. "In these tours, the youth are being informed about ONGC's Oil Field Operations with the aim that our budding engineers can join hands with full zeal and passion in nation-building efforts," said PM.

He noted that the country will celebrate Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day in the month of December while also commemorating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war. "On all these occasions, I remember the security forces of the country and our war heroes. I especially remember the brave mothers who gave birth to such warriors," said PM Modi.

"To celebrate the tribal community's contribution to independence, the country has also celebrated Tribal Pride Week. Programmes related to this were also held in different parts of the country. People of such tribal communities as Jarawa and Onge in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands gave a lively display of their culture," the Prime Minister said.

PM cites unique tributes to freedom fighters in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

During his address, PM Modi praised miniature artist Ram Kumar Joshi of Una in Himachal Pradesh, who made unique sketches of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on a small postage stamp. He made sketches on the word 'Ram' written in Hindi, in which the biography of both the great men was engraved in a nutshell, said the PM.

"Similar programmes were held in Katni, Madhya Pradesh to bring back memories of the indomitable courage and sacrifice of Rani Durgavati. In Kashi, a three-day festival was organised in honour of great personalities like Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Ravidas, Bharatendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand, and Jaishankar Prasad," he recalled.

Acknowledging the contribution of Jhansi and Bundelkhand in India's freedom struggle, PM said heroes like Rani Laxmibai and Jhalkari Bai were born here. Besides, this region has also given Khel Ratna Major Dhyan Chand to the country, he added.

"It is not necessary that bravery should be shown only on the battlefield. When bravery becomes a vow and it expands, then many works start being accomplished in every field," PM concluded.

Image: Twitter