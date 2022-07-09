PM Modi Avers Centre Encouraging Private Sector Entities As 'partner In Progress'

While addressing the 'Arun Jaitely Memorial Lecture’ (AJML) in Delhi on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi avered that the Centre will encourage the private sector as a partner in progress. He further added that the govt is moving ahead in the direction to extend support to the private sector.

PM Modi's remarks came while addressing the first ‘Arun Jaitely Memorial Lecture’ (AJML) held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The event was organised by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in recognition of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s invaluable contribution to the nation.

Govt supported private players in the country in form of a 'partner in progress': PM

Speaking about the strides that the country has made when it comes to COVID vaccination, PM Modi stated, “Private players of our country have done a very good job. The government supported them with full force in the form of a partner in progress. India’s recovery from the COVID pandemic is reflective of making a people-centric policy instead of a populist impulse."

He further noted that before 2014, only 50 medical colleges were built in 10 years in the country while 209 new medical colleges have been built in India in the last 7-8 years which is more than 4 times than before.

PM Modi added that there has been an increase of 75% in undergraduate medical seats in India in the last 7-8 years and the annual total medical seats have almost doubled.

India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years: PM Modi

While addressing the gathering at AJML, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today India is one of the most reliable and state-of-the-art space service providers in the world. Our private sector ecosystem is doing a great job in this area too and the government is standing behind them as a partner in progress. However, only the extreme models dominated by the private sector or government have become obsolete. Now is the time that the government should encourage the private sector as a partner in progress and we are moving forward in this direction.”

“India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years with reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while emphasising on inclusive growth.

“The gist of my experiences of 20 years as Head of Government is that, without inclusion, real growth is not possible and without growth, even the goal of inclusion cannot be achieved. Today’s India is preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years with reforms by conviction rather than reforms by compulsion,” he said.

He further said that nine crore free cooking gas connections were given, 10 crore toilets were constructed and 45 crore bank accounts were opened in the last 8 years.

PM Modi slams previous governments

While criticizing previous governments over alleged reluctance to bring reforms in the policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Earlier, major reforms took place in India only when the earlier governments were left with no other option. We do not consider reforms as a necessary evil but win-win choice, in which national interest is the public interest.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government did not make policies under the pressure of populist impulses. “Our policy-making is based on the pulse of the people. We listen to more and more people and understand their needs and aspiration. That is why we did not let the policy come under the pressure of populist impulses,” he said.

PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley

Remembering former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, PM Modi said, “This event is dedicated to Arun Jaitley. When we remember the bygone days, I remember many things about them, many incidents related to him. We all were in awe of his oratory. His personality was full of diversity, his nature was omniscient.”

Arun Jaitley (66) passed away on August 24, 2019, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley first became a Cabinet Minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. He was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.