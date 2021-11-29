Speaking to the media ahead of the commencement of the Winter session of Parliament on Monday, PM Modi asserted that the Centre is willing to discuss all issues. Stressing the importance of this session, he mentioned that every citizen wanted discussions to take place in the spirit of India entering the 75th year of Independence. On this occasion, he urged the parliamentarians to focus on debate instead of stalling the house and to respect the dignity of the Speaker and the Parliament as a whole.

PM Modi remarked, "This session of Parliament is very important. The country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Common citizens from all corners of India are organizing many functions and taking many steps on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav for the interests of the people and nation. Even the common citizen of this country is contributing to fulfilling the dreams of independence lovers. Such news is a good sign for the future of India."

"We and every common citizen of this country want that the Parliament should have discussions in the national interest in this Parliament session and the upcoming sessions in the spirit of the independence lovers and Azadi Mahotsav. They (MPs) should find ways and solutions for the progress of the country. That's why this Parliament session should represent the richness of ideas and where decisions having a positive long-lasting impact are taken," the PM added.

He elaborated, "In the future, I hope that the Parliament is evaluated on the basis of how it functioned and the extent of contribution and not on the basis of how much force one used to stall the session. This cannot be the benchmark. The benchmark will be how many hours did the Parliament function, how much constructive work happened. The government is ready to discuss every issue. We want there should be questions as well as peace in the Parliament". The Centre is likely to table 26 bills which include legislation to repeal the farm laws and regulate cryptocurrency.

Monsoon session marred by chaotic scenes

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which commenced on July 19 was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments. The opposition blamed the stubborn attitude of the treasury benches for the logjam, insisting on discussing the Pegasus 'snooping' row followed by the farm laws and inflation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine dine on August 11 owing to the obstructionism of the opposition.

The productivity of the Lower House and Upper House was 21% and 28% respectively. Rajya Sabha in particular saw chaotic scenes with 7 TMC MPs- Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor being suspended during the course of the Session. The final day also witnessed pandemonium with the opposition alleging that marshals had manhandled two women MPs. However, the Union government rubbished these allegations and demanded strict action against MPs who purportedly indulged in hooliganism.