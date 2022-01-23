PM Modi Avers Centre 'strengthened, Modernized, Expanded' NDRF; Hails Disaster Management

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas on Sunday, he addressed the nation on Netaji's contribution and India's disaster management. PM Modi said, earlier the agricultural department was handled the disaster management sector but the BJP-led Centre had strengthened and modernized the NDRF across the country which is hailed by international agencies.

PM Modi said, "We have laid emphasis on reform as well as an emphasis on Relief, Rescue, and Rehabilitation. We modernized NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management".

'Centre answered every disaster challenge with new force'

Stressing on Centre's efforts towards peoples' safety during disasters, the Prime Minister mentioned, "Earlier, hundreds of people used to die in each cyclone, but this did not happen in the cyclone that occurred in the recent past. The country answered every challenge with a new force. We were able to save as many lives as possible in these disasters".

Concerning the houses being built under PM Awas Yojana in the areas where there is a high risk of earthquake, flood, or cyclone, extra care is taken of disaster management. He further mentioned that disaster management has also been a preference to the Uttarakhand's Chardham Maha Project. In the new expressways being built in Uttar Pradesh, priority has been given to the specifics related to disaster management. A provision has also been made that these expressway aircraft can be used for landing in case of emergency.

PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary. He also conferred the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.