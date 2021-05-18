PM Modi Avers Centre Working To Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Supply, Cautions Against Wastage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the district officials of several states amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. During his interaction, PM Modi spoke on the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. Addressing the district officials, Prime Minister Modi stated that the Centre is making efforts to increase and boost the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. In addition, he also informed that the Health Ministry is streamlining the vaccination procedure in the country.

'Efforts are being made to increase COVID-19 vaccine supply'

"Vaccination is a powerful way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we have to unite everything associated with it. We are making constant efforts to increase the supply of Coronavirus vaccine on a large scale," said Prime Minister Modi. "The Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination. We are aiming to provide the schedule of next 15 days in advance to the state officials so that you have an idea regarding the availability of vaccines for districts. Accordingly, you can be prepared." PM Modi added

Prime Minister Modi on wastage of Coronavirus vaccines

Speaking on the vaccine wastage in the country, PM Modi remarked that vaccine wastage can be stopped on a district level. In addition, PM Modi has also pushed for optimum utilisation of the vaccines. He added that the vaccination situation is a testing time for administrators

"Wastage of COVID-19 vaccines can be prevented on a district level with your help. Not just that, but optimum utilisation of vaccines will make us successful. Along with an administrator, the human resource and logistics manager role of your actions is also being tested." said PM Modi.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

As per the Health Ministry's data, the total vaccine doses administered so far stand at 18,44,53,149. In addition, over 15,10,418 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the data at 8 am on Tuesday.