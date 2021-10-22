PM Modi Avers 'growing Optimism' Over India's Economy; Hails 'Made In India' Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation hailing its 100 crore vaccination feat. During his speech, PM Modi also said that there is growing optimism about India's economy. He affirmed that experts in India and abroad are also very positive about the country's economy. In addition, he said that Indian companies are receiving massive investments along with new employment opportunities for the youth.

"Today there is optimism everywhere when it comes to India's economy. Experts and agencies in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today Indian companies are not only witnessing record investments but also creating new employment opportunities for the youth," said PM Modi

Experts और देश-विदेश की अनेक agencies भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर बहुत सकारात्मक है।



आज भारतीय कंपनियों में ना सिर्फ record investment आ रहा है बल्कि युवाओं के लिए रोजगार के नए अवसर भी बन रहे है।



Start-ups में record investment के साथ ही record Start-ups, Unicorn बन रहे है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

PM Modi on Made in India

The Prime Minister further asserted that people are witnessing the power of 'Made in India'. In addition, he suggested that people should buy goods that are Made in India. PM Modi has said that Made in India should be strengthened with a collective effort of all Indians.

"Earlier people used to talk about made in this country, that country. There used to be a craze, but today every Indian can see that the power of Made in India is very big. That is why I want to tell you that we must buy everything 'Made in India', produced by the hard work of each Indian. This will be possible only if it is a collective effort," said PM Modi.

India achieves 100 crore COVID vaccination target

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. The country witnessed celebrations and announcements were made on aeroplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when the country achieved its target of administering 100 crore doses. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal data on Thursday.