PM Modi Avers Guru Granth Sahib 'guide For Self-realisation And India's Unity & Diversity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on April 21 to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion. The event was attended by Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and prominent Sikh leaders from across the country and abroad. 400 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) performed in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi remembered and paid tribute to the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and other Sikh Gurus for the nation. PM Modi also mentioned the contributions by the Centre for the welfare of the Sikhs, including bringing them back from Afghanistan.

'Sri Guru Granth Sahib a guide of self-realisation': PM Modi

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Whenever there are new challenges in front of our country, a brave soul always comes forward to give us a new direction. For us, Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji is a guide of self-realisation as well as a living form of India's diversity and unity. Therefore, when a crisis arises in Afghanistan, the question arises of bringing back the versions of our holy Guru Granth Sahib, the Government of India exerts its full force. Bringing Sikhs from foreign nations back to our nation was inspiration to us from the teachings from Guru Granth Sahib."

"India never posed a threat to any country or society. Even today we think for the welfare of the whole world. When we talk about self-reliant India, we keep the progress of the whole world in front of the goal. New thinking, continuous hard work and cent percent dedication, this is the identity of our Sikh society even today. This is the resolve of the country today in the nectar festival of independence. We have to be proud of our identity. We have to be proud of the local, we have to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi added.

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India