PM Modi Avers India Tackling Climate Change Directly; 'aim Is To Leave No One Behind'

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that infrastructure is merely about creating capital assets and investment but about people. Stating that the sector is not about numbers or capital, PM Modi said the focus should be on providing the public with high quality and sustainable services in a bid to create an egalitarian society by 'leaving no one behind.'

"Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment. It is not about the numbers. It is not about the money. It is about people. It is about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner," PM Modi said during a virtual address.

'India tackling climate change in a direct way': Prime Minister

People must be at the heart of any infrastructure growth that follows, PM Modi noted while affirming that India is 'trying to do exactly that.'

"As we scale up the provision of fundamental services in India, from education to health to drinking to sanitation. From electricity to transport and much more. We are tackling climate change in a direct way and that is why we have committed at COP26 which is parallel to our developmental efforts," he said.

"The solemn promise of the sustainable development goals is to leave no one behind. That is why, we remain committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realise aspirations," he added, stressing that infrastructure must not be taken for granted.

My remarks at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. https://t.co/gZyZ7yfVrE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

'Sustainable development goal is to leave no one behind': PM Modi

PM Modi further noted that the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) has taken important initiatives and constructed valuable contributions 'in a short time of two and a half years'.

"The initiative on 'Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States' that was launched at COP26 last year is a clear expression of our commitment to work with Small Island countries," he said.

The solemn promise of the sustainable development goals, PM Modi said, is to leave no one behind, his video message at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2022 stated.

An optimistic Prime Minister further underscored that the challenge before the world in relation to infrastructure goals is 'quite clear' and with the aid of modern technology and knowledge, a resilient infrastructure can be created.