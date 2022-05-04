Last Updated:

PM Modi Avers India Tackling Climate Change Directly; 'aim Is To Leave No One Behind'

Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and numbers but people, PM Modi said at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Written By
Srishti Jha
PM Modi

Image: @narendramodi


Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that infrastructure is merely about creating capital assets and investment but about people. Stating that the sector is not about numbers or capital, PM Modi said the focus should be on providing the public with high quality and sustainable services in a bid to create an egalitarian society by 'leaving no one behind.'

"Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment. It is not about the numbers. It is not about the money. It is about people. It is about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner," PM Modi said during a virtual address. 

'India tackling climate change in a direct way': Prime Minister 

People must be at the heart of any infrastructure growth that follows, PM Modi noted while affirming that India is 'trying to do exactly that.'

"As we scale up the provision of fundamental services in India, from education to health to drinking to sanitation. From electricity to transport and much more. We are tackling climate change in a direct way and that is why we have committed at COP26 which is parallel to our developmental efforts," he said. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh: 2 tribal men allegedly mob-lynched in Seoni on suspicion of cow slaughter

"The solemn promise of the sustainable development goals is to leave no one behind. That is why, we remain committed to meeting the needs of the poorest and the most vulnerable, by building the next generation infrastructure to realise aspirations," he added, stressing that infrastructure must not be taken for granted. 

READ | PM Modi to attend second India-Nordic Summit before meeting Macron in Paris

'Sustainable development goal is to leave no one behind': PM Modi

PM Modi further noted that the CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) has taken important initiatives and constructed valuable contributions 'in a short time of two and a half years'. 

"The initiative on 'Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States' that was launched at COP26 last year is a clear expression of our commitment to work with Small Island countries," he said.

The solemn promise of the sustainable development goals, PM Modi said, is to leave no one behind, his video message at International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2022 stated. 

An optimistic Prime Minister further underscored that the challenge before the world in relation to infrastructure goals is 'quite clear' and with the aid of modern technology and knowledge, a resilient infrastructure can be created. 

READ | Raj Thackeray riles Shiv Sena; shares video of Balasaheb promising removal of loudspeakers
READ | Sri Lanka mulls tougher stance on tax policies; likely to restore pre-2020 tax structure
READ | Suniel Shetty has begun preparations for Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's wedding? Deets inside
Tags: PM Modi, Central Drug Research Institute, pandemic
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND