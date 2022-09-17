After releasing 8 cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Women Self Help Groups conference and asserted the central government since 2014 has taken extensive steps in enhancing women’s dignity and also worked in solving the women-related challenges in the country.



He said, "A huge difference between the India of the last century and the new India of this century has come as a representation of our Nari Shakti. In today's new India, from Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is flying."

‘Working on women dignity and challenges’

Addressing a rally in Sheopur, Modi said, since 2014, the country has been engaged in enhancing the dignity of women, and solving the challenges faced by women. “You are well aware of the problems faced due to lack of toilets, wood smoke in the kitchen,” Modi said and added, “By building more than 11 crore toilets in the country, by providing gas connections to more than 9 crore Ujjwalas and providing water from taps to crores of families, your life has been made easier.”

Women and child malnutrition has been a major challenge in the country and thus, “This month of September is being celebrated as Nutrition Month in the country. With the efforts of India, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 to be celebrated internationally as the year of coarse cereals,” Modi said on his birthday.

PM Modi sharing his plan for growing the rural women participation in the Self-Help Groups, Modi stated that in the last 8 years, the government has helped in every way to empower SHGs. “Today more than 8 crore sisters across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign.”

Cheetahs back in India after a gap of 70 years

On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, PM Modi earlier in the day released 8 Cheetahs in the Kuno National Park. This is the first time in the last 70 years since the Cheetahs became extinct in the country that they were reintroduced. The eight Cheetahs were transported from Namibia to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in a specially designed flight and then flown via a helicopter to Sheopur.

IMAGE: ANI