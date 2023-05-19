PM Modi Avers UNSC's Credibility And Decision-making Process Will Always Be Questioned

Stressing that India has been pitching for UN reform and permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "the credibility of the UNSC and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world's largest democracy".

The statements by PM Modi came during an interview that was conducted by Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

"The credibility of the U.N. Security Council and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world's largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America."

PM on India's two neighbour- Pakistan and China

The Indian PM also spoke about India's relationship with two of its closest neighbours, China and Pakistan. "India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity." He added, "Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China."

He further appealed for mutual respect and said, "The future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests."

On his view over India's ties with Pakistan, PM Modi said, "New Delhi wants normal and neighbourly relations." "However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard."

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

PM Modi also vowed to "amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South" nations at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima.

During the interview at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi, the PM said that he will be discussing global issues and the challenges in the G7 Summit. He said, "I will emphasise India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges."

India, which is not a G-7 member, has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has repeatedly expressed his own determination to strengthen ties with the so-called Global South, or developing world.

India's stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Asked whether India can play a mediator role in the Russia-Ukraine war issue, PM Modi said his country's position on the Ukraine conflict "is clear and unwavering."

He said, "India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine."