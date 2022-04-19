Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. The centre will emerge as a global hub for wellness as it is a one of its kind global outpost centre for traditional medicine.

The partnership between WHO and India in setting up the centre will help in providing medical solutions based on all the available traditional medicines across the globe. Prime Minister Modi said, "The inauguration of the centre marks the beginning of the new age of traditional medicine in the world that will emerge in the next 25 years," further stating that five decades back, the world's first Ayurveda University (Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda) was set up in Jamnagar. "In that sense, it's a matter of personal joy for him that the (WHO) traditional centre for medicine is also being established in the same city."

The @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar aims to bring ancient wisdom and modern science together. https://t.co/nbi6TLs9aU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2022

Wellness should be the ultimate goal: PM Modi

PM Modi said that being disease-free is an important aspect, however, the ultimate goal should be to attain wellness. The importance of wellness has been realised in the COVID-19 pandemic era, PM said. PM Modi cited the Jeevet Shardah Shatam from the Atharva Veda and said that living for hundred years in ancient times was not a surprise because of the adoption of 'traditional medicine', which talks about not only limiting oneself to curing the disease but it asserts life as a holistic science.

"The traditional knowledge systems have the answer to the lifestyle diseases faced by the current generation, for example, a balanced diet has a direct relationship with sound health. Our ancestors have said that 50 per cent cure for any disease lies in a balanced diet. Our texts are filled with information about what to eat and what not to eat in any given season. This information is a result of the experience of many years," PM Modi said, and added that the United Nations has agreed to India's proposal of increasing the millet consumption. The ancient Indian texts have supported the consumption of millets, which has reduced in the current times. The announcement of 2023 as the year of the millet is a good decision for humanity as a whole. Globally, countries are focussing on the usage of traditional medicine in fighting against the pandemic.

Image: PTI