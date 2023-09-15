PM Modi Bags 76% Global Approval Rating, Remains On Top After Successful G20 Summit

Leaving behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Anthony Albanese, and many other heads of state of other developed countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of the world’s most popular leaders with an approval rating of 76 percent, according to a survey. Since the Global Leadership Approval project compiled by Morning Consult was launched in August 2019, PM Modi has consistently retained an approval rating above 71 percent. Since the year 2022, the rating of PM Modi has been above 75 percent.

As per the rating report, PM Modi’s ratings are far higher than other leaders, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese, France President Emmanuel Macron, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Notably, the highest ever score obtained by Prime Minister Modi as per the Morning Consult survey has been 84 percent approval rating on August 12, 2019, and May 2, 2020.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 76%

López Obrador: 61%

Lula da Silva: 49%

Albanese: 48%

Meloni: 42%

Biden: 40%

Sánchez: 39%

Trudeau: 37%

Sunak: 27%

Scholz: 25%

Macron: 24%

*Updated 09/14/23



Ratings of leaders of developed countries

The head of state with the second highest popularity after PM Modi was the President of Switzerland Alain Berset (64%), followed by Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico (61%). US President Joe Biden stood 7th in the rankings (40%), UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was given an approval rating of 27%, PM of Australia Anthony Albanese; 48%, German Premier Olaf Scholz; 25%, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida; 25%.

The survey tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to Morning Consult, the ratings are based on over 20,000 global interviews conducted online daily. The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between 1-4 percent. While the average sample size is around 45,000 in the United States, for other countries including India, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.