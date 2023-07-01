India News LIVE: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection To Teesta Setalvad

Quick links:
#WATCH | Assam | Along with flood, soil erosion by the Brahmaputra river continues to wreak havoc in the Barpeta district, displacing hundreds of families.
Coming soon ~ 25,000 Bihuwas and Bihuwatis to perform the World's Largest Bihu in New Delhi.
BMC says three people got injured in a wall collapse incident after some part of the front side wall collapsed of 1st floor near Manohar collage, in the Dharavi Area of Mumbai. The injured are admitted to Sion Hospital and are stable.
Supreme Court grants interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad, whose regular bail was rejected by the Gujarat High Court today in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. High Court asked her to surrender immediately.
Three-judge Supreme Court assembles to hear the plea of activist Teesta Setalvad against the Gujarat High Court order rejecting her regular bail plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren gives a personal message to the people of his state; says, "We are one. Manipur is a small state but we have 34 tribes. All of these 34 tribes have to live together...We just have to be careful that not many people from outside should come and settle…
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the case of Teesta Setalvad at 9:15 pm on July 1. Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Dutta will hear the matter. This comes after a two-judge bench referred the case to a larger bench earlier today. The hearing is on whether to provide relief to Setalvad, accused of fabricating evidence against some people after the 2002 Godhara riots, who is out on bail after securing interim bail in September 2022.
Four people were arrested from Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, a police official said.
They were apprehended in a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said. The Dalit leader was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on June 28.
The four were arrested from the Shahzadpur area in Ambala, Kumar said and added that the accused were identified as Vikas of Haryana and Vikas, Prashant and Lovish of Uttar Pradesh. Vikas belonged to Gonder village in Haryana's Karnal district while the three others hailed from Rankhandi village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area, he said.
Kumar said no weapon was seized from them and they were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police. On June 28, Aazad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband and the assailants fired "four shots" at his SUV when he was leaving.
(With PTI inputs)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the situation in Manipur will improve in 7-10 days. "The state and central governments working ‘silently’ to restore peace," he said per PTI.
On the decision to withdraw his resignation, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "A leader can't be a leader without public confidence. I feel good that after I stepped out (of the CM house), there was a huge crowd on the streets. They cried and showed me their trust in me. This proved me wrong because the people still stood in my support. They told me not to resign. If they tell me to resign, I will; if they tell me not to, I won't."
#WATCH | On his decision to finally not resign as the CM, Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "A leader can't be a leader without public confidence. I feel good that after I stepped out (of the CM house), there was a huge crowd on the streets. They cried and showed me their trust in…
The Supreme Court judges hearing the case of Teesta Setalvad have referred the matter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to place it before a larger bench. The two-judge bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra hearing the matter made the referral after being unable to agree on whether to grant relief to Setalvad. The apex court was hearing the plea of Teesta Setalvad in a special sitting after the Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea. This was in connection with FIR by state police accusing her of fabricating documents to implicate high government functionaries in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Setalvad is out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in September 2022. Read more here.
#BREAKING | A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra differ on granting interim bail to Teesta Setalvad in a matter relating to alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The bench refers the matter to Chief Justice of India DY…
Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray's son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai.
Welcoming him into the party fold, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Sena-BJP government in the state has the blessings of the public which is why so many genuine and committed individuals are joining him. "We have seen Rahul's work during Covid. When people were scared to step out, it was people like us who are committed to public welfare were out on the streets offering help, "said Shinde. Several Congress party workers from Wardha district too joined Shiv Sena on Saturday.
Teesta Setalvad has moved the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court order which rejected her bail plea and directed her to surrender. She is accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.
Setalvad and co-accused and former Director General of Police R B Sreekumar were taken into custody by Gujarat police on June 25 last year and a court sent them in judicial custody on July 2 after their police remand ended. Tap here to read more.
#BREAKING on #ThisIsExclusive | Teesta Setalvad to move Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court order rejecting her bail plea
#Gujarat #TeestaSetalvad
The Delhi police on Saturday arrested Vikas alias Fatti and Vanshu for stabbing a man, Ashish alias Dhanu who later succumbed to his injuries. The incident was reported at Delhi Cantt.
Delhi | Two people, identified as Vikas alias Fatti and Vanshu arrested for stabbing a man, Ashish alias Dhanu who later succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered at PS Delhi Cantt.
PM Shri @narendramodi interacts with tribal leaders, SHGs, PESA communities at Pakaria village in Shahdol, MP. #जनजातीय_समाज_मोदी_के_साथ
"I welcome the statement of Vikramaditya Singh. When talks are held about UCC, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society," former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said reacting to Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh's statement on supporting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
"If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it," he further said to ANI.
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized around 1.5 kg of heroin near a village in Punjab's Ferozepur district. At around 11:30 am on July 1, the troops observed suspicious objects flowing with the stream of the Satluj river. The objects turned out to be two plastic bottles filled with heroin.
(Plastic bottles with heroin recovered by BSF troops)
Congress minister Vikramaditya Singh said that he will support the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) once it will be introduced by the union government. Vikramaditya is a cabinet minister in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh state and holds the portfolio of sports and youth affairs.
"Today, the country is taking a big resolution on this land of Shahdol. This resolution is a resolution to make the lives of the tribal brothers and sisters of our country safe. This resolution is to get rid of the disease of sickle cell anemia. This is a resolution to save the lives of 2.5 lakh children and their family members who are affected by sickle cell anemia every year," PM Modi said after the launch of the National Sickel Cell Anemia Elimination Mission in Shahdol, MP.
PM Shri @narendramodi launches Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. #जनजातीय_समाज_मोदी_के_साथ
PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the National Sickel Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP's Shahdol. He also paid floral tribute to Rani Durgavati at the launch.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Rani Durgavati at the launch of National Sickel Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, on Saturday, visited the violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar's Dinhata area. He also met with the family of a man killed in a firing incident on June 27.
#BREAKING | West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose visits violence-hit areas in Dinhata
#WestBengal #PanchayatPolls #Dinhata
The hearing in the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the former President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was adjourned for July 7, taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the court.
- On June 15, an approximately 1500-page charge sheet was filed by the Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, sections 354, 354A, 354D of IPC have been imposed.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court fixes July 7 for consideration on taking cognizance on chargesheet filed against former chief of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the alleged sexual harassment case.
Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway. 25 people have lost their lives in the accident.
#WATCH | Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway.

25 people have lost their lives in the accident.
CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis also visited the Buldhana Civil Hospital where injured patients have been admitted.
#WATCH | Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach Buldhana Civil Hospital where injured patients have been admitted.

25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries in the bus accident.
25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries in the bus accident. pic.twitter.com/hXRDY1nHwP
Bihar Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants as they protest against the state government in Patna. The teacher aspirants have been demanding a domicile policy from the government.
#WATCH | Bihar Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants as they protest against the state government in Patna
Gujarat High Court rejects regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, directs her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.
Gujarat High Court rejects regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, directs her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma opposing the Uniform Civil Code said, "It goes against the idea of India itself. India is a diverse nation and diversity is what is our strength. Without seeing the actual content of the draft if it comes out, it will be difficult to go into details but from a basic concept point of view, we (referring to Meghalaya) are a matrilineal society for example and that is what our strength has been and that is what our culture has been. Now that cannot be changed for us. As a political party, we realise that the entire North East for a matter of fact has got a unique culture and hence we would want that remain and we wouldn't want that to be touched."
Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession.
Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession.
UPA spent Rs 90,000 cr on agriculture in 5 years, we spent 3 times more on PM Kisan scheme: PM Modi.
In continuation of the farmer-friendly approach, another major decision has been taken a few days back. The central government has announced a package of Rs 3 lakh 70 thousand crore for the farmers.
किसान हितैषी अप्रोच को जारी रखते हुए, कुछ दिन पहले एक और बड़ा निर्णय लिया गया है।— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
केंद्र सरकार ने किसानों के लिए 3 लाख 70 हजार करोड़ रुपये का पैकेज घोषित किया है।
- पीएम @narendramodi#PMModiatICC pic.twitter.com/t04xdWLK3m
Our government has been very serious since the beginning to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their crops.
In the last 9 years, by increasing the MSP, more than Rs 15 lakh crore has been given to the farmers by purchasing on MSP.
किसानों को उनकी फसल की उचित कीमत मिले इसे लेकर हमारी सरकार शुरू आए बहुत गंभीर रही है।— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
पिछले 9 साल में MSP को बढ़ाकर, MSP पर खरीद कर 15 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा किसानों को दिए गए हैं।
- पीएम @narendramodi#PMModiatICC pic.twitter.com/EC4YkHHTT2