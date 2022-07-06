PM Modi Bats For Growth Of Indian Languages; 'colonisation Curbed Knowledge Expansion'

Questioning why intellectual space is confined to some people knowing a specific language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 6 that colonisation "hindered the expansion of Indian knowledge while modern science was made confined to two-three languages."

Speaking at an event organised by Assamese newspaper Agradoot, PM Modi said, "It should be thought that why intellectual space is confined to some people knowing a specific language?...Colonisation hindered the expansion of Indian knowledge while modern science was made confined to two-three languages", ANI reported. "In the 21st century, while we move towards the fourth industrial revolution, India has an opportunity to show the way to the world, due to our data power and digital inclusion. Our belief is that no Indian should be deprived of the best information, best knowledge, best opportunity and best skill due to not knowing a language," the Prime Minister added exemplifying his government's decision to promote education in local Indian languages.

"Agradoot newspapers have always contributed to keeping the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat alive," Prime Minister Modi continued lauding the Agradoot group of newspapers on their Golden Jubilee celebrations. The Prime Minister was speaking via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also lauded the people of Assam in his address. "People's movements protected the cultural heritage and Assamese pride, now Assam is writing a new development story with the help of public participation," he said.

PM Modi on Assam floods

PM Modi lauded the spirit of the people of Assam in fighting the devastating floods in the state. While assuring the people that the Centre and State government are working to ease the situation, he said, "Assam is facing the challenges of floods. Normal life has been affected. CM Himanta and his team are working continuously on relief operations. I have been in constant touch with the officials and the people there."

The flood situation in Assam has shown signs of slight improvements even though 11.17 lakh people still remain affected.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said more than 11,16,800 people remained affected due to floods in Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's floods and landslides in the state has gone up to 184.

(With inputs from ANI)