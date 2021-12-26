PM Modi Bats For 'Swachh Bharat' Initiative Through Discipline, Awareness, And Dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his Mann Ki Baat programme encouraged the people to follow the Swachh Bharat initiative and further said that it can be only fulfilled with discipline, awareness, and dedication towards it. Addressing the people, he also cited an example of the 'Puneet Sagar' campaign that has been undertaken by more than 30,000 NCC cadres towards cleanliness. Speaking about this, he said that the cadres participating in the campaign cleaned beaches, removed plastic waste from there, and collected it for recycling. "Our beaches and mountains are worth visiting only when there is cleanliness at the place", he said. Further calling it the responsibility of every countryman, he emphasized that the places which give so much joy should not be kept dirty.

Also, mentioning a startup named 'Saafwater', PM Modi said that the campaign run by people is aimed to raise awareness regarding the purity and quality of water with the help of artificial intelligence and the internet. "The campaign which has been started by some youth aims to create awareness in the areas on matters concerning the quality of water. This is just the next step for cleanliness. In view of the importance of this startup for a healthy future, it also received a Global Award", he said.

PM Modi speaks about 'Ek Kadam Swachhata Ki Ore'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address also spoke about the Centre's 'Ek Kadam Swachhata Ki Ore' effort and said that several special campaigns are being undertaken in ministries and departments for removing the old material with an aim towards cleanliness. Giving some of the examples, he said that through the cleanliness drive in the Department of Post, it has converted one of its junkyards into a courtyard and a cafeteria. Also, another courtyard has been converted into a parking space for two-wheelers. Along with that, the Ministry of Environment has also converted one of its vacant junkyards into a wellness centre followed by the Ministry of Urban Affairs which has installed a Swachh ATM.

Similarly, the Civil Aviation ministry under this initiative has started making organic compost from dry leaves falling from trees and organic waste. Also, the department has been working to make stationery from paper waste.

Image: PTI