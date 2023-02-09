PM Modi Bats For Women Taking On Decision-making Roles; 'Key For India's Growth'

Quick links:
PM Modi recalls women centric initiatives (Image: SansadTV/RepresentativeImage)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the importance of involving women in decision making during his speech in Parliament on Thursday. Speaking as part of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Budget session address, the Prime Minister said, "I say with great conviction that when women of our country participate in the decision-making then the results achieved are positive and delivered prior to the given time. Therefore, in order to increase their participation and their prominent role in decision-making, our government is committed to empowering them."
PM Modi said one of the members of the Rajya Sabha questioned how giving toilets to women will empower them. PM Modi added, "Maybe he was only focused on the toilet but I would like to say that I am proud to say that by building 11 crore toilets for women in rural areas I have given them protection, respect and dignity as I come from a village and have seen the struggle."
#BudgetSession2023 | We have built 11crore toilets in order to protect our women. We also connected pregnant women with banking system so their child will get proper nutrition: #PMModi in #RajyaSabha.— Republic (@republic) February 9, 2023
Tune in to watchhttps://t.co/3MgqvW6jo7 pic.twitter.com/3yrM1D2f0F
The PM also listed schemes for women brought in by his government
#BudgetSession2023 | From #UjjwalaYojana to water tap connection facilities we are providing everything to our daughters to ensure their safety and progress: #PMModi in #RajyaSabha.— Republic (@republic) February 9, 2023
Tune in to watchhttps://t.co/xVEIqPsNd3… pic.twitter.com/CDybaK5BIv
Prime Minister Modi stated that it is a proud moment for the country that today a girl child is also getting the opportunity to protect her motherland as they are being deployed in border areas like Siachen.
Giving a prime example of women empowerment, PM Modi said, "One of the historic moments was witnessed during this budget session where it was presented by a woman Finance Minister to the female President of the country. This has happened for the first time. And our government will keep making efforts so that more such historic moments are seen in future as well."