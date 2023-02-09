PM Modi Bats For Women Taking On Decision-making Roles; 'Key For India's Growth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the importance of involving women in decision making during his speech in Parliament on Thursday. Speaking as part of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Budget session address, the Prime Minister said, "I say with great conviction that when women of our country participate in the decision-making then the results achieved are positive and delivered prior to the given time. Therefore, in order to increase their participation and their prominent role in decision-making, our government is committed to empowering them."

PM Modi said one of the members of the Rajya Sabha questioned how giving toilets to women will empower them. PM Modi added, "Maybe he was only focused on the toilet but I would like to say that I am proud to say that by building 11 crore toilets for women in rural areas I have given them protection, respect and dignity as I come from a village and have seen the struggle."

#BudgetSession2023 | We have built 11crore toilets in order to protect our women. We also connected pregnant women with banking system so their child will get proper nutrition: #PMModi in #RajyaSabha.





The PM also listed schemes for women brought in by his government

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana for the well-being of pregnant women where the mother receives Rs 5,000 to fulfil basic needs.

Institutional delivery to eradicate Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR).

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative to address the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and to abolish female foeticides.

Built toilets for the girl children in schools so that they do not have to drop out and compromise their education.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a savings plan that offers financial security for the girl child and assurity of education

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana provides Rs 10 lakh loan which 70% of Indian women using.

Maternity policy for women increased under the BJP regime which is more in comparison to the developed countries.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana where LPG connections are provided to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Women self-group formation.

PM Har Ghar Jal Yojana in which water is available in every household

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for women to get free access to health insurance coverage for low-income earners in the country.

Rights are given to the daughters on their parent's property.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts for women

Girl children receive education in Army schools.

#BudgetSession2023 | From #UjjwalaYojana to water tap connection facilities we are providing everything to our daughters to ensure their safety and progress: #PMModi in #RajyaSabha.





Prime Minister Modi stated that it is a proud moment for the country that today a girl child is also getting the opportunity to protect her motherland as they are being deployed in border areas like Siachen.

Giving a prime example of women empowerment, PM Modi said, "One of the historic moments was witnessed during this budget session where it was presented by a woman Finance Minister to the female President of the country. This has happened for the first time. And our government will keep making efforts so that more such historic moments are seen in future as well."