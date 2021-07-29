Last Updated:

PM Modi Becomes Most Followed Active Politician On Twitter; Followers Cross 70 Mn Mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who already has a strong follower base on Twitter has achieved yet another milestone as his Twitter handle has crossed 70 million.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who already has a strong follower base on Twitter has achieved yet another milestone as his Twitter handle has crossed 70 million followers on Wednesday. The 70 million strong followers have thereby made PM Modi one of the most followed active politicians on the microblogging social media platform. The Prime Minister had started using Twitter in 2009 during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi's Twitter followers cross 70 million mark 

After he started using Twitter, PM Modi initially had one lakh followers in 2010. In July 2020, PM Modi's followers crossed the 60 million mark. Meanwhile, India's Home Minister Amit Shah has over 26.3 million followers on Twitter while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 19.4 million followers. One of the reasons for PM Modi's strong follower base is due to his constant usage of Twitter where he informs people about the ongoing development, new achievements and welfare programmes carried out by his administration.

Many leaders congratulated the PM on this feat, take a look - 

However, the Indian government also promote and urge people to use Koo - Twitter's rival that is made and developed in India. As per a report, Twitter is losing followers in India as Koo is increasingly becoming a more favoured communications tool for many Indian government departments and ministers who are promoting the rival platform. Even so, PM Modi has not yet joined Koo, but many ministers, including the ones from his cabinet, have opened their accounts on Koo. Several government departments have also started using Koo while maintaining a presence on Twitter. 

Other world leaders and their Twitter followers 

After PM Modi, Pope Francis' Twitter page is the most followed with over 53 million followers while US President Joe Biden has 30.9 million followers. The former US President, Barack Obama has a 129.8 million follower base while President of France Emmanuel Macron's Twitter account has 7.1 million Twitter followers. 

However, former US President Donald Trump was the most followed active politician on Twitter. Trump's account was permanently suspended due to the Capitol riots after the US elections earlier this year. Trump had 88.7 million followers before the microblogging platform suspended his account. 

With agency inputs 

