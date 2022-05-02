Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Germany’s capital, Berlin as he kickstarted his 3-nation Europe visit from May 2 to May 4. After Berlin, he will also be arriving in Copenhagen and then Paris to meet several European leaders, and members of the Indian community in the respective nations at a crucial time for the world.

From the economic crisis in Sri Lanka to the Russia-Ukraine war, the world political stage is engulfed in tensions. Amid such a tumultuous time, India, the world's largest democracy, has already assumed a significant strategic position. PM Modi is visiting three European nations when the Moscow-Kyiv war has toppled around seven decades of global order, sparked fears of World War III and even put New Delhi in a critical loophole regarding bilateral ties with US and Russia.

While calling for peace, India has affirmed its stance as a nation by not taking any sides and instead, taking note of the country’s own needs first. Indicating the revamped, unwavering position of India on the world stage, PM Modi’s visit will prove beneficial in further cementing that approach.

Ahead of kickstarting the 3 Day, 3-Nation trip, PM Modi had noted, “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices”.

"Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. pic.twitter.com/qTNgl8QL7K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Why PM Modi’s 3-day Europe tour is significant?

Russia Ukraine war

Starting off with its distant neighbours, India has emerged to be in a pivotal position amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The entire West, including the United States and the European nations, has not only sanctioned Russia but has also called on the rest of the world to follow the suit to halt Moscow's forces in the former Soviet Union nation. European nations, which get most of their energy imports from Russia, have even proposed plans to eradicate dependency on Moscow.

But India, which gets only a small fraction of its oil imports from Russia, has chosen to keep its ties intact, the issue is expected to come up in the upcoming meetings with German, Danish, and French leaders. India’s energy needs and expectations would also be reiterated to European leaders in the in-person summits, which notably, are taking place after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post-COVID-19 recovery

PM Modi and his consultations with European leaders come at a time when the countries are still pulling out fresh strategies that can ramp up the post-COVID-19 recovery. With the Ukraine crisis on top of the Coronavirus crisis, French and the EU members have already expressed eagerness in rethinking their value and supply chains.

Noting that Germany and France already have a free trade agreement in place, India, not only has the opportunity to secure such deals in Europe, but it will play a key part in further contributing to the expansion of European supply chains. French lawmakers have previously said that both Indian and French companies are willing to expand third country exports including in Africa and Indo-Pacific regions from New Delhi.

The 2nd Nordic Summit

With several issues at hand, PM Modi’s 3-Nation Europe tour is further significant because he would be attending the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway which will focus on subjects such as climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region, Ministry of External Affairs has already revealed.

The Nordic Summit will be taking place on May 4 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first India-Nordic Summit was held in April 2018. This summit would help India take forward the agenda pertaining to the Green partnership, digital and innovation economy, and trade and investment linkages.

Crisis in neighbouring countries

India, which was already assisting its neighbours throughout COVID-19 with the shipments of vaccines and medicines, reaffirmed its stance as a reliable neighbour in the recent months when Sri Lanka is tackling its worst economic crisis.

With protests and tensions among the governments in Asia including in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, India’s position in the Indo-pacific region has become even more valuable. Nepal has also had its fair share of political turmoil in the past year when the country’s PM KP Oli was unseated by Sher Bahadur Deuba. Even in the Middle East, India has managed to share healthy relationships and the energy imports between both sides are booming.

Hence, taking into note the range of shifts taking place in geo-economics, supply chains, and political stance of several nations, India has not only drawn the focus of the world but its own position has become more crucial than ever. PM Modi’s 3-Nation, 3-Day Europe tour is expected to unveil a number of new announcements which can further set the tone for the world, as recovery from the crises continues.

Image: PTI

