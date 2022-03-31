PM Modi Bids Farewell To 72 Retiring RS Members; Says 'experience Powerful Than Knowledge'

As 72 Rajya Sabha members are set to retire today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to all the members saying that "having an experience has its own importance". Adding more to it, he further said that experience helps in providing simple solutions to solve problems and further mistakes are minimised with the mix of experience. "With such experienced companions leaving the Rajya Sabha, the House, as well as the nation, feels a great loss", he added.

PM Modi who was directly addressing the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha also said, "Our RS Members have a lot of experience and sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge" further asking them to 'come again'. Watch video of PM Modi's remarks during farewell of Rajya Sabha members.

PM Shri @narendramodi's remarks during farewell of Rajya Sabha members. https://t.co/xRvag7Gw3p — BJP (@BJP4India) March 31, 2022

Also asserting that the experience gained as a Rajya Sabha member should be taken in all directions of the country, PM Modi said, "We have spent a long time in this Parliament. This House has contributed a lot to our lives, more than we have contributed to it. The experience gathered as a member of this House should be taken to all four directions of the country."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and many other leaders and members also posed for pictures with the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to its retiring members

Following the retirement of its 72 Rajya Sabha members on Thursday, voting for around 13 members will be held across six states today. Notably, Venkaiah Naidu will also host a dinner on Thursday for all the members at his official residence and mementos will be also presented to all the retiring members and another 19 retired earlier, who could not receive the mementos.

At the dinner, about more than six Rajya Sabha Members will showcase their cultural talents.

While Dr Santanu Sen will play the guitar, Dola Sen will present Rabindra Sangeet, Tiruchi Siva will render a Tamil song, Rupa Gangu will present a Hindi song and Ramachandra Jhangra, a patriotic song, and Vandana Chavan will sing a Hindi song.



Image: ANI