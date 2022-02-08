PM Modi Blames Oppn For Migrant Crisis, Stunting Economic Growth & More In Fiery RS Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made several significant statements and launched blistering attacks on the Opposition, particularly Congress during his hour-long reply to the debate on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. This came just a day after PM Modi during his Lok Sabha address on the Motion of Thanks to the President attacked the grand old party saying that the Congress was responsible for the 'migrant crisis' during the first wave of COVID-19.

During his speech on Tuesday, PM Modi also spoke about the various efforts and attempts made by his government for taking the nation into a new direction towards development and further lauded India's battle with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. While continuing his scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi that the emergency would not have taken place if the Congress was not there. He also alleged the Congress for restricting the country's development while remaining in power and said that the party has never thought of anything else other than dynasty which is the biggest threat to India's democracy.

Modi also praised India's resilient battle against the pandemic and hailed the contribution of health workers and the citizens who went hand-in-hand during the struggle.

#LIVE | India's progress will be stronger when it addresses regional aspirations keeping in mind the development of the country. When our states progress, the country progresses: PM @narendramodi



Watch - https://t.co/52tSlSB6OW pic.twitter.com/pAdyhJXBla — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2022

Some of the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha

Our youth population has taken the country to the top-3 position in terms of startups globally.

India has turned into one of the leading mobile manufacturers through the PLI scheme.

The number of unicorns initiated in the last year is greater than the number of unicorns built in the entire history.

Today, we are the only big economy that is experiencing high growth and is facing medium inflation.

Congress has never thought of anything else apart from the dynasty.

Why is the party called the 'Indian National Congress' if the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional for them?

'Congress nahi hota toh kya hota?', quips PM Modi asserting that India would have been on the path of development without them.

Congress High command functions through its three principles that are discrediting, destabilising, and dismissing.

We have shifted from cooperative federalism to cooperative competitive federalism indicating that the states are competing and developing at the same time.

Congress's thinking seems to have been hijacked by the urban Naxals which is a very worrying issue.



Image: Twitter/@BJP4India