PM Modi Bonds With Para-table Tennis Player In Goa Programme, Recalls 'Chaiwala' Past

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday comforted a divyang tea seller from Goa while addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, by recalling his past as a 'chaiwala' or a tea seller. PM Modi interacted with the select beneficiaries and stakeholders via video conferencing.

'"Aap bhi meri tarah chaiwale hai (You are also a tea seller like me)," PM Modi told Rurki Ahmad Rajasaheb, a differently-abled businessman and a para table tennis player from Vasco town. He runs a tea stall outside the Kadamba Transport Corporation' bus stand.



Rajasaheb is one of the beneficiaries under the differently-abled category of the "Swayampurna Goa" programme, an extension of the Central government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Rajasaheb told PM Modi about how he participated in the camp for the "Swayampurna Goa" scheme in December 2020 and subsequently became its beneficiary. The Prime Minister assured that his government has been working towards giving respectful life to differently-abled persons. He said, "The government is with you. If you progress, the country will progress."

PM Modi addressess Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme

The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme' through video conferencing. Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant was also present during the event. Under the initiative of Swayampurna Goa, which was launched on October 1, 2020, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra'. The Mitra visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and is responsible for ensuring that the government schemes and benefits are reaching the people as per their eligibility.

PM Modi said that Goa has implemented the Central schemes regarding the safety and honour of women and are expanding them as well. He lauded the Goa government for implementing services like toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, Jan Dhan bank accounts' availability to women. He said, “Due to our schemes, thousands of sisters got free gas cylinders during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Goa government has provided a big facility to sisters by providing water to every house."

The PM also remarked on Goa's passion and craze for football and noted that the state is walking ahead with renewed confidence and fresh team spirit. While addressing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme, PM Modi said, "Goa's passion and craze for football are at a different level altogether! Goa is walking ahead with renewed confidence and a new team spirit is a key resolve behind Swayampurna Goa."

(With PTI Inputs)