PM Modi Briefed On IAC Vikrant; Commissioning On Sept 2 Set To Be 'landmark Event'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the view to strengthen the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', is set to commission India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant on September 2, in Kochi.

Vikrant is the largest-ever warship built in India and it would be a landmark event for the Navy and the country when it is commissioned by the PM, officials said. With an overall indigenous content of 76 per cent, IAC Vikrant provides a huge thrust to Government's 'Make in India' initiative.

The aircraft carrier, which has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited, has been named after its very well-known predecessor, INS Vikrant.

IAC Vikrant was tested in four trial phases, its fourth trial was completed on July 10. By accepting the delivery of India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant from her manufacturer Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Kochi, the Indian Navy made maritime history on July 28.

Capabilities of IAC Vikrant

If we talk about the capabilities of the aircraft carrier, Vikrant was developed to accept a variety of fixed wing and rotary aircraft and has been engineered with a high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation, and survival. The ship would be able to fly an air wing of 30 aircraft, including MIG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 multi-role helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, as well as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) made in-house (Navy).

The aircraft carrier is capable of generating enough electricity to power a small town. It was further revealed that Vikrant can travel at a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

It has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 sailors. The ship also includes specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, while speaking about the carrier, said, "The Vikrant brings in capability which is unmatched and it would augment the present aircraft carrier, Vikram Aditya."

Best in class Medical facilities on board

The Made-in-India carrier also possesses some of the best medical facilities on board a Naval ship.

Vikrant has a primary medical complex that consists of 16- bed hospital and access to medical facilities such as a laboratory, CT scan, ultrasound, X-ray. There also exists a blood transfusion department and two dental chairs with dental treatment facilities.

Medical officer posted on board Vikrant, Lieutenant Commander Harsha MR said, "This is the first-ever CT scan machine in warship as well as any ships related to India. This is the first time we have installed a CT scan machine over offload platforms."

A total of five officers and 16 paramedics that are stationed on board can take of all medical emergencies and complete care for all personnel.