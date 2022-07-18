PM Modi Briefs Media Ahead Of Monsoon Session; Calls For Open Discussion In Parliament

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and the election for the 15th President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday briefed the media at Parliament in Delhi. He called for an open dialogue and debate in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It is a very important era as it is Azada ka Amrit Mahotsav period. It is an era to take an oath of what we want to achieve in the next 25 years. There is a special significance of 15 August and coming 25 years, when the nation would celebrate 100 years of independence, would be the time to scale to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale. All members of the Parliament should become a medium to boost new energy in the nation.”

PM Modi calls for open discussion in Parliament

While speaking about Presidential elections, PM Modi further said, “It is a time when Presidential elections are happening. This era is going to give us a new President and Vice President. The Parliament is an eligible place for discussion. The Parliament should have discussion, debate and criticism. Things should be analysed with in-depth details.” Speaking about the Monsoon Session, which is slated to begin today, PM Modi said, “I request all members to conduct deep discussions. Let's use this session for the nation's interest. We should remember those who lost their lives for freedom. Many spent their lives in jail. I request that the Parliament is used most efficiently.”

Monsoon Session to begin today

The Monsoon Session with the election for the 15th President of India will begin today. According to sources, its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage.

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the much-awaited Monsoon session will begin at 11 am today. He further said that meaningful discussion will be carried out in the House on the subjects related to them and all members should think and communicate positively on the issues of the country's interest. He further expressed hope that all parties will contribute to this by enriching the dignity and decency of the House.

Bills pending in the list include:

The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, it is pending in the Lok Sabha.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was passed by Lok Sabha and in the upcoming session, it is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed by Lok Sabha and is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is pending in Lok Sabha.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (in respect of State of UP – amendment regarding change of district name to be approved by Cabinet) was introduced in Lok Sabha in March 2022.

New bills to be introduced in the Parliament during the Monsoon session include: