PM Modi Buys Products To 'celebrate Women Enterprise' On International Women's Day

After greeting women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 revealed that he has purchased a “few products” that celebrate women enterprise, creativity as well as Indian culture. Hailing the ‘Nari Shakti’, PM Modi shared each product on the microblogging platform Twitter after pointing out that women are playing a “leading role” in India’s “quest to become Aatmanirbhar”.

He shared product links of items such as “exquisite hand-embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful” and “handcrafted Gond Paper Painting”. Other products that PM Modi said he bought included a traditional shawl from Nagaland, Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole, handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal, Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block, Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala.

Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women’s Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women.



Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture. #NariShakti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products. https://t.co/GgwSkkLCka pic.twitter.com/x9Xsxi3AEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal.



Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti https://t.co/coP8q3cHgy pic.twitter.com/RJhz9Rdoad — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the country. Taking to his official handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "Saluting our indomitable Nari Shakti on International Women's Day." PM Modi also said that it is the government's honour to be getting an opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.

Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

PM Modi gave away his social media accounts

While this year the Prime Minister decided to support women-owned businesses by purchasing their products himself, last year he had invited “inspiring women” to take over his social media handles. In a bid to provide women with a platform, PM Modi encouraged women to share their stories with the world. Further, he had asked the users to nominate women using #SheInspiresMe. This year, the Prime Minister has hailed #NariShakti

Apart from PM Modi, President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and several others extended their wishes on International Women’s Day. President Kovind said, “On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men.”

A desire to conquer new frontiers, a promise to continue to be torchbearers of change, development & equality.



Wishing everyone - women & supporters of Women-led Development, a Happy International Day of Women! #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/ARVvL00oYb — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 8, 2021

दुनिया के हर क्षेत्र में अपनी प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाने वाली महिला शक्ति की महानता, उपलब्धि और योगदान को मेरा नमन एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। #InternationalWomensDay — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2021

