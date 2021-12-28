As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday, he also took a ride in the metro, from IIT Kanpur to Geeta Nagar. From PM’s visit, a picture of Prime Minister Modi buying a ticket from the metro station and showing it has gone viral and is receiving appreciation from netizens.

In the photo, Prime Minister Modi can be seen holding his ticket in hand while punching in towards the metro platform. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and other government officials at the occasion. People on social media praised PM Modi by saying that even after being the Prime Minister, he had bought a ticket for himself to travel in the metro. Netizens hailed it as a gesture of his humility.



As per the PMO, the 356-km long pipeline project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tons per annum and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crores.

Aside from that, he was spotted inspecting the metro project before inaugurating the 9-kilometre-long finished stretch of the 11,000-crore metro project that runs from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 kilometres long. The Kanpur metro rail project, which was established with the goal of enhancing urban mobility, is also said to be the country's fastest built metro project.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the start of construction on the Kanpur metro on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place in November 2021, less than two years later. PM Modi will also be inaugurating the Bina-Panki Pipeline Project today.

PM Modi attends IIT Kanpur’s 54th Convocation

The Prime Minister attended the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur and spoke to the students in attendance before launching the Kanpur metro project. In an encouraging tone, PM Modi praised the students and IIT Kanpur's commitment to the country's technical progress. He also encouraged the students to go on a confident and ambitious journey toward development and achievement.

