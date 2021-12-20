PM Modi Called On By Foreign Ministers Of Central Asian Nations

Foreign Ministers of five Central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan- jointly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The meeting took place a day after the third India-Central Asia Dialogue, in which under the chairmanship of the External Affairs Minister of India, Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries held deliberations which focussed on trade and connectivity, development partnership and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Meeting the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his felicitations on the 30th anniversary of their independence this year.

PM Modi recalled his memorable visits to all Central Asian countries in 2015, and underlined that India is attached to its long-standing relations with Central Asian countries, which are part of its ‘Extended Neighbourhood’.

Prime Minister underscored the importance of maintaining cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Central Asia, given the popularity of Indian films, music, yoga etc in the region. He also underscored the potential of enhanced economic cooperation between India and Central Asia and the role of connectivity in that regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that India and the Central Asian countries will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2022.

All 5 Central Asian Countries to be Chief Guests on India's Republic Day: Sources

Meanwhile, on India's 73rd Republic Day, the country is contemplating inviting all five Central Asian countries as Chief Guests.

The option of inviting leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan as Chief Guests is being contemplated, people familiar with the developments said. At the same time, they stated that there is no finality on the guest list yet while not ruling out other options as well.

If it happens, this will be the second time that India will invite so many countries as a group. For the first time, India had invited leaders of the 10-nation influential regional bloc ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for Republic Day celebrations in 2018 and all of them attended it.

