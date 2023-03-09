PM Modi Calls Cicket 'common Passion' In India, Australia; 'glad To Be With PM Albanese'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, March 9, commemorated 75 years of India and Australia's diplomatic relations through cricket at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. PM Modi hailed cricket and said that the game is a "common passion" in India and Australia.

The Prime Minister also said that he was glad to be in Ahmedabad with his "good friend" PM Anthony Albanese to witness the action on the first day India vs Australia's 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Cricket, a common passion in India and Australia! Glad to be in Ahmedabad with my good friend, PM @AlboMP to witness parts of the India-Australia Test Match. I am sure it will be an exciting game! 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 https://t.co/XvwU0XCbJf pic.twitter.com/JwJecwUkHi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2023

PM Modi, Australian PM at the Ind-Aus test match

Earlier in the day, PM Modi reached the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. He was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Boatrd on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah. Moments after PM Modi's arrival, Australian PM Anthony Albanese also reached the stadium, the venue of the 4th Test match between India and Australia.

At the Narendra Modi stadium, PM Modi and Albanese did a lap of honour waving to over 1 lakh spectators, around the stadium. Both the Prime Ministers also gave Rest caps to Indian and Australian captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith respectively. They visited an exhibition gallery showcasing Indian cricket and its history at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium. The two leaders also met the members of the cricket teams of India and Australia.