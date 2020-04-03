Why PM Modi Called Citizens 'Embodiment Of Almighty' During His Third Coronavirus Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation through a video message at 9 AM amid the Coronavirus crisis and national lockdown. During his address, he said that all the citizens of the country are an "Embodiment of the almighty." His statement came before appealing the people to challenge Coronavirus with light.

He said, "Therefore when the nation is fighting such a huge battle, one should from time to time keep experiencing this collective superpower manifesting itself in the form of the people. This experience boosts our morale, gives us direction and clarity, a common aim as well as the energy to pursue the same."

PM Modi also stated that "We are all in the confines of our homes but we are not alone in this fight. The entire nation is fighting as ONE. This crisis has also displayed our collective national unity. This makes us even stronger to fight and defeat this menace." He added that the collective strength of 130 crore Indians is with each one of us, it is the strength of each one of us.

PM Modi addresses nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the third time since Coronavirus pandemic has become a serious concern for the nation. PM Modi in his address appealed people to turn off the lights on Sunday, April 5, 9 PM and to showcase solidarity by flashing lights or candles through people's windows. According to him, "Amidst the darkness spread by the Corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope."

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/aLTs4wpCNT — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

