PM Modi Calls Expansionism A 'mental Disorder That Reflects 18th Century Thinking'

PM Modi shot yet another warning to China while lauding Indian Army for giving a befitting reply to the 'expansionist forces' during his address to the nation from the Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on the occasion of Diwali. Without naming China, PM Modi stated that expansionism is a 'mental disorder' that reflects 18th Century thinking.

"Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking," said PM Modi.

"The world now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India are all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you have secured the nation," he added.

As the Prime Minister continued with his tradition to celebrate the festival of lights with the security forces of the nation, he said that his Diwali is complete only when he visits the forces and seeing the joy on their faces doubles his happiness. On this occasion, PM Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana. PM Modi started this tradition of celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year, in 2014 after becoming the Prime Minister.

'Your sacrifice creates trust': PM Modi to Indian Army

Hailing the Indian Army, PM Modi said that India is focused on rapidly increasing its defence capability as well as making the sector self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar). He further added that the government has planned to focus on the 'indigenous arms factory' which in turn will propel '130 crore Indians' towards his vision of 'vocal for local'. While speaking about the Indian Army, PM Modi stated that the soldiers are an inspiration as they continue to protect the country and the citizen despite the pandemic.

"The sacrifice you make while staying at the border and do austerity creates trust in the country. It is believed that together, the biggest challenge can be overcome. The country has been arranging the food for its 80 crore citizens for so many months. But at the same time, the country is also trying to give back a pace to the economy," said PM Modi.

"As long as you (soldiers) are there, this country's Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence," he added.

Speaking about the difficulties faced by the Security forces amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Narendra Modi stated that people find it difficult to wear a mask while the forces don heavy military gears. He further added that the citizens should take inspiration from the forces to remain disciplined. He also spoke about how India continues to stand strong against terrorism.

"If people are facing the difficulty with wearing masks these days due to COVID, then think of the resilience it takes to don military gear in difficult terrain by the soldiers. This realisation is making our countrymen resolved to become more disciplined," said PM Modi.

"No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country. Today every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of their soldiers. History is the proof of the fact that those nations, which had the ability to fight its invaders, had always prospered," he said.

"Today, the strategy of India is clear. Today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense. Today, India kills terrorists and their leaders by entering into their homes," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)