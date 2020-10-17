PM Modi Calls Farmers 'important Pillar' In Govt's Endeavour Towards Food Revolution

On World Food Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called them an 'important pillar' in the government's endeavour towards food revolution. During a virtual ceremony, he said that the farmers have a significant role in maintaining the food supply in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Narendra Modi also unveiled a Rs 75 commemorative coin on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Friday. The digital event was attended by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, WCD Minister Smriti Irani, senior officials of FAO and other Ministries. Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Organic and Horticulture Missions from across the nation also witnessed the event.

PM Modi hails Farmers

While speaking about food security Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Only 11 states in the country had implemented the Food Security Act till 2014 but now it has been implemented for all states and Union Territories. India is undertaking all necessary reforms to promote global food security." "MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country's food security. It is important that it continues to function with better facilities and in a scientific way. We are committed towards this," added PM Modi

During his address at the virtual event, PM Modi also spoke about the newly passed farm laws and assured the farmers that the agriculture reform will bring about positive changes. He informed the farmers that a large network of Farmer Producer Organisations are being put together and APMC mandis are being enabled to bring a revolutionary change in the agriculture sector. PM Modi told the farmers that with the new provisions the role of middlemen is being eliminated which means that the farmers will receive good returns during the sale of their produce. He also assured the farmers that the new farm laws will liberate them and allow them to terminate the contract anytime they want. The contracts made under the farm laws will be related to farm produce and will not have any impact on the land of the farmers, informed PM Modi.

Narendra Modi also took this opportunity to thank FAO for declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets while adding that this will prove useful for the small farmers. He further added that the government has incentivised cultivation of nutrient-rich crops which will be beneficial for the farmers. He dedicated 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops to the nation.

PM Modi also spoke about India's fight against eradicating hunger and malnutrition across the country.

