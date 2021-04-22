PM Modi Calls For Boosting Oxygen Production & Distribution Speed, Chairs High-level Meet

Even as Delhi grapples with oxygen shortage, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the O2 supply across India and boost its availability. This meeting was attended by senior officials including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary and Health Secretary. On this occasion, the PM stressed the need to work on increasing the production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities. Directing the officials to ensure oxygen supply to various states in an unhindered manner, he stated that the responsibility should be fixed on the local administration in cases of obstruction.

Revealing that 20 states are being supplied 6822 MT of oxygen per day as against their demand of 6785 MT, the officials briefed PM Modi that the availability of liquid medical oxygen has increased by 3300 MT per day in the last few days. Thereafter, the PM also highlighted that oxygen should be transported to states much faster. During the discussion, some representatives from the medical community spoke about the judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states has decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients. Meanwhile, PM Modi opined that states must come down heavily on hoarding of oxygen supplies.

During today’s high level meet, we reviewed the situation relating to oxygen supply and ways to further boost oxygen availability in the coming days. https://t.co/ohHZEHotUe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

MHA's directives on oxygen supply

The oxygen shortage crisis came to the fore after many Delhi hospitals issued frantic appeals regarding the shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to increase Delhi's oxygen quota to 500 MT. Soon after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal revealed that the Centre had finally increased the national capital's oxygen quota.

In another development, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states amid reports of shortage. Moreover, it mandated that no oxygen manufacturer and supplier shall be compelled to limit the oxygen supplies to only the hospitals of the state in which they are located. The District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners and SPs, SSPs and DCPs will be personally liable for the implementation of these directions.