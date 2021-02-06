PM Modi Calls For Focus On Cloud-based Infrastructure To Make Justice System Future-ready

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a commemorative postage stamp and addressed the Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat High Court via video conferencing. During his address, PM Modi said that in order to make the justice system future-ready, the use of artificial intelligence is essential as it will help to increase the efficiency of the functioning of the judiciary. Speaking further, PM Modi said that the Aatmanirbhar campaign is also going to play an important role in making the justice system future-ready.

PM Modi said, "We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure that will not only enhance 'ease of justice' but also enhance 'ease of living' of the people in the country."

PM addresses Gujarat HC Diamond Jubilee

Addressing programme to mark Diamond Jubilee of the Gujarat HC. https://t.co/9z193nuYTT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

Pointing towards video conferencing, judgements and orders being uploaded online on Gujarat High Court's website during the pandemic, PM Modi speaking on the occasion of Gujarat High Court's Diamond Jubilee said that it has set an example. He mentioned that Gujarat HC has become the first to broadcast court proceedings live.

Pointing towards the dedication with which the Gujarat HC has acted for justice, the readiness for its constitutional duties has strengthened both the Indian judicial system and India's democracy, PM Modi said that the rule of law in the Indian society has been the basis of civilization for centuries. "Our ancient texts say that the roof of good governance lies in providing justice. Bar and judiciary should work towards building the world-class Judicious System in the country, " Narendra Modi added.

