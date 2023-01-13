PM Modi Calls For Human-centric Globalisation At Voice Of Global South Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined India's resolve to give voice to "the common aspirations of the global south" through the nation's G-20 presidency, speaking at the Voice of Global South Summit Friday. He said India would ensure the world takes a "human-centric" approach to globalisation. "We appreciate the principle of globalisation. India's philosophy has always seen the world as one family," the Prime Minister said.

"However, developing countries desire globalisation that does not create a climate crisis or debt crisis, that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains...We want globalisation that brings prosperity and well being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want human-centric globalisation."

Importance of south-south cooperation

Underlining the importance of south-south cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said countries in the south will collectively shape the global agenda. "In the field of health, we share an emphasis on promoting traditional medicine, developing regional hubs for healthcare, and improving the mobility of health professionals. We are also conscious of the potential of quickly deploying digital health solutions," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added, "In the area of education, we can all benefit from sharing our best practices in vocational training in the use of technology to provide distance education, especially in remote areas."

'Need to reform the global organisation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about increasing geopolitical tensions, and brought to attention its adverse impact on the common goal of development. To avert this, PM Modi suggested an urgent fundamental reform of major international organisations, including the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods institutions.