PM Modi Calls For introspection Of UN's work; Highlights Inaction During COVID Crisis

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and called for serious introspection of UN's work. The theme of the 75th UNGA is --- "The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action".

Addressing the assembly via a pre-recorded video statement, PM congratulated the member nations at 75 years of United Nations. Further, PM Modi questioned UN's effort over the last few months in view of the COVID pandemic.

PM Modi questioning the UN on its response to the pandemic said, ''On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India. Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?"

Furthermore, PM Modi called for reforms in responses and said that there are several instances that point to the need for serious introspection of the work done by the United Nations.

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. If we were to make an objective assessment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations," PM Modi added.

75th UNGA session

This year world leaders are addressing the assembly session virtually on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the 75th UNGA is --- "The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action". The General Debate, that runs from September 22 to 29, will see 119 Heads of State and 54 Heads of Government speak via pre-recorded video statements for the various summits and sessions that will be played in the iconic General Assembly hall.

