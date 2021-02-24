PM Modi Calls For Modernising Pvt Sector, Avers 'govt Has No Business To Be In Business'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is going ahead with the sole mantra of ‘monetise & modernise' because it would further create space for the private sector of the nation. While addressing a key webinar on the implementation of Budget announcements with regards to disinvestment, PM Modi evidently mentioned that “Government has no business to be in business” and noted that when government modernises, the entire sector is developed. This, according to Prime Minister, would further pave the way for employment opportunities.

“The Govt is going ahead with the mantra of 'Monetise & Modernise'. When Govt monetises, that space is filled by the private sector of the country. The private sector brings investment and best global practices with them,” said PM Modi speaks on various reforms undertaken in Budget 2021-22

“This modernises other things and brings modernisation to the entire sector, the rapid expansion of the sector and the creation of new employment opportunities. It is important to monitor this to ensure that there is transparency in this process and rules are followed,” he added.

Speaking on various reforms undertaken in this year’s Budget. Watch. https://t.co/RjP4EEEtet — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2021

‘Aim is to utilise public money’

Further, Prime Minister said that there was a time when the public sector enterprises were established and the needs were also different. As opposed to 5-6 decades ago, now the government is bringing reforms and the “aim is to optimally utilise public money”. PM Modi noted that there are several public sector enterprises that are currently loss-making and a range of them require the backing of public money. He said, “ Public sector enterprises should not be run because they were started many years ago & were someone's pet project.”

“I can understand the need of any public sector enterprise if it is fulfilling the needs of any sector & of any strategic importance. It is the responsibility of the govt to supply support country's enterprise & business but there is no need for govt to be in business,” said PM Modi. He further added, “Government has no business to be in business.”

