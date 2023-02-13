PM Modi Calls For Popularising Yoga In Language That World Understands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for popularising Yoga and traditional forms of Indian medicine in a language that the world understands.

Modi made the assertion in response to a Twitter user who said that today, more than ever, there is a need of proving Yoga and its benefits scientifically for modern healthcare and the world to believe in it.

"Well said. The way ahead is by popularising Yoga and traditional forms of Indian medicine in a language that the world understands. I am happy to see greater awareness among our people on this too," Modi tweeted.

He also commented on the aerial coverage of ground and air display captured from indigenously developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance TAPAS UAV during the Aero India 2023 rehearsal from a height of 12,000 feet.

"Very interesting!" the prime minister said tagging a DRDO tweet on the aerial shot of the Aero India rehearsal.

Replying to another tweet by another user, he said, "The Northeast has seen unparalleled transformation in the last 8 years, leading to extensive benefits for the people there. Pick any sector, the gains are innumerable."