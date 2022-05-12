PM Modi Calls For WHO Reforms At 2nd Global COVID Summit; 'India Ready To Play Key Role'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 12, spoke at the second Global COVID-19 Summit after receiving an invitation from US President Joe Biden. PM Modi had also participated in the first global virtual summit on COVID-19, which was also hosted by POTUS Biden on September 22 last year. The summit is aimed at initiating new actions in order to address the challenges of the novel pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

During his address, PM Modi said, "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test the resilience of open societies. In India, we adopted a people-centric strategy against the pandemic. India has the largest COVID-19 vaccination programme in the world. Nearly 90% of the adult population in India have already been fully-vaccinated."

"We have offered the capabilities to other countries. India's genomic consortium has contributed significantly to the global database on the virus. I am happy to share that we will extend this network to the neighbourhood countries. In India, we extensively use traditional medicines to supplement our fight against COVID-19 and to boost immunity saving countless lives," PM Modi further stated.

WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture: PM Modi

PM Modi apprised, "Last month, we laid the foundation of WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the world. It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies. We must build a resilient global supply change and enable equitable exchange of vaccines and medicines.''

The Prime Minister went on to say that ''WHO must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture. We also call for steam lining, WHO approval process for vaccines and therapeutic to keep supply change stable and predictable. As a responsible member of the global community, India is ready to play a key role in this effort."

Earlier on April 24, PM Modi had chaired the 24th meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation amid a slight rise in cases, and urged all states to remain alert. Maintaining that the pandemic remains a key challenge, he called for a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach to stop the spread of the infection at the outset.

Further stressing the need to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places, the Prime Minister urged the state governments to ensure that the health infrastructure remains functional. He also emphasised that vaccinating children at the earliest should be the biggest priority as schools have reopened.

Meanwhile, with 2,897 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,31,10,586, even as active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on May 10. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fatalities, the data stated.

Image: