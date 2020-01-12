PM Modi Urges Youth To Be Torch-bearers Of Change On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the second day of his 2-day Kolkata visit by addressing a gathering at the Belur Math on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Live from Belur Math. https://t.co/yE8lOghIIQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2020

Opening his address at the Belur Math, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the Youth of India on the National Youth Day. The Prime Minister also spoke about how coming to Bellur Math is always like a feeling of coming home for him.

"Best wishes to all of you on this holy occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti or the National Youth Day. For the countrymen, visiting this holy land of Belur Math is no less than a pilgrimage, but for me, it is always like coming home," PM Modi said.

आप सभी को स्वामी विवेकानंद जयंती के इस पवित्र अवसर पर, राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस पर, बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।

देशवासियों के लिए बेलूर मठ की इस पवित्र भूमि पर आना किसी तीर्थयात्रा से कम नहीं है, लेकिन मेरे लिए तो हमेशा से ही ये घर आने जैसा ही है: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/MdIn1YcVf1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2020

Adding further the Prime Minister remembered Swami Atmaasthanand Ji of the Ramakrishna Mission and stated that it was Swami Atmaasthanandwho had shown him the path to 'Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva' (Service to the mankind is service to God).

" The last time I came here, Guruji had taken the blessings of Swami Atmaasthanandji. Today they are not physically present among us. But his work, his path shown, will always pave our way as Ramakrishna Mission."

READ | PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Belur Math

PM Modi recollects Swami Vivekananda's contributions

The Prime Minister in his address spoke about Swami Vivekananda's statement about how he can change the nation with 100 energetic and enthusiastic youths. "We must remember Swami Vivekananda Ji when he used to say that "If I find a hundred energetic youth, I will change India". That is, our energy, passion for doing something is necessary for change," PM Modi said, quoting the great monk Swami Vivekananda.

"We must know that the times have changed, the decades have changed, but it is still our and the next generation's responsibility to complete this mission of Swami Vivekananda Ji," PM Modi added.

READ | WB BJP delegation meets PM Modi, apprises him of party's pro-CAA campaign in the state

PM Modi calls for the youth of the nation

During his speech, PM Modi also called on the youth of the nation to take forward the 'New India Initiative' and be the torch-bearers for changing the country. "The passion and energy of the youth is the basis of changing India in this decade of the 21st century. The resolution of the new India has to be fulfilled by you (youth). This is the young thinking that says don't avoid problems, bump into them, solve them."

READ | History is written during British rule, after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

READ | Hours after PM Modi meets Mamata, Amit Shah challenges her, Kejriwal & Rahul on CAA