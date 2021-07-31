PM Modi Calls IPS Probationers 'flag Bearers Of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday, July 31. During his address to the probationary officers of the 72nd IPS batch, the Prime Minister stated that the decision made by the officers should be in the interest of the country and in the national perspective. The interaction between PM Modi and the IPS probationers was held virtually.

PM Modi lauds IPS probationers

Addressing probationers of the IPS, PM Modi said, "The date of August 15, this year, will bring the 75th anniversary of independence. In the last 75 years, India has tried to build a better police service. The infrastructure related to police training has also improved a lot in recent years."

While interacting with the IPS probationers, the Prime Minister noted, "The tide that rose in the country between 1930 and 1947, the way the youth of the country came forward, the whole young generation got united for one goal, today the same sentiment is expected within you. At that time the people of the country fought for Swaraj. Today you have to proceed for Swaraj."

Highlighting the importance of the 72nd IPS batch, PM Modi stated, "You are starting your career at a time when India is going through a phase of transformation in every field, every level. The coming 25 years of your career are also going to be the most important 25 years of India's development. So your preparation, your mood, should be in line with this bigger goal."

PM Modi's message to IPS probationers

"Your services will be in different districts, cities of the country. So you have to remember a mantra. Whatever decisions you take while in the field, it should be in the interest of the country, there should be a national perspective. You have to always remember that you are the flag bearer of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat too. Therefore, the spirit of Nation First, Always First - Nation First, Always First should be reflected in your every action."

PM Modi paid tribute to the police personnel who have lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19. He said, "In the fight against Coronavirus, our policemen have worked shoulder to shoulder with the countrymen. Many police personnel have had to sacrifice their lives in this effort. I pay tribute to them and on behalf of the country I extend my condolences to their families."

In his address, PM Modi also applauded India's neighbouring countries, saying, "Be it Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, we all are not only neighbours but we also have a lot in common in our thinking and social fabric. We are all companions of happiness and sorrow. Whenever there is any crisis, calamity comes, we are the first to help each other."

Picture Credit: ANI/Twitter