PM Modi Calls Mathura Accident 'heart Wrenching'; Extends Condolences To Kin Of Deceased

Reacting to the tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura where seven people were killed in a road accident that occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

Responding to the unfortunate accident in Mathura, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The road accident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching," further adding, "My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery." PM Modi's official statement condoling the tragic incident in Mathura was shared on the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's Office.

Mathura accident

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, a Wagon-R car with the registration number UP-16 DB 9872 was hit by an unidentified vehicle while the passengers inside were driving towards Noida after attending a wedding. In the said accident, seven people were reported dead and according to the latest updates, the condition of the injured is reported to be critical. As per sources, there were a total of nine people in the car while the incident happened. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking about the incident, SP (Rural), Shrish Chandra told ANI, "Three women, three men & one child died on the spot while another child & a man being hospitalised. They were going to a wedding in Noida."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over Mathura accident victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep grief over the death of 7 people in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway. CM Yogi also directed the district administration officials to provide appropriate treatment to the injured. The UP CMO wrote on Twitter, "Yogi Adityanth has expressed deep grief over the death of people in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura district. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families".