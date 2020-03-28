PM Modi Calls Nurse Chaya In Pune, Applauds Role Of Nurse In Fight Against COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chaaya Jagtap, staff nurse of Naidu hospital in Pune on a surprise phone conversation. PM Modi lauded the nurse's effort to help the people suffering from coronavirus and also enquired about her work and routine. Nurse Chaya received PM Modi's call on Friday as she was preparing to leave for work.

The call recording of the conversation between Chaaya and PM Modi starts with PM Modi enquiring about the family of the nurse in Marathi and enquiring about her work to which the nurse replies that it is her duty to serve the people.

Starting the conversation PM Modi said, "Hello, Sister Chaya, how are you? You are taking care of yourself. You are currently working to save lives. Your family might be worried. How can you convince them of your professional attitude? When the patients arrive at the hospital they are all scared how do you deal with them?"

To which nurse Chaya replied, “Whenever a new patient or suspected patient is admitted to the hospital they are worried and scared and we console them and assure speedy recovery. We console patients that there is no need to be scared even if the test results are positive as already seven people who were admitted in this same hospital have been discharged. And the nine patients here are good too. We give them medicines and serve them. There is a little fear but after we speak they feel better."

'Fighting COVID-19 only message'

PM Modi further asked nurse Chaya about the patient's family members he asked, "The family of the patients may be expressing their displeasure?"

To which Chaya says, "We do not allow patients' families inside as the hospital is quarantined so we do not interact with the family as they are not allowed inside."

Later PM Modi asked nurse Chaya, "What message will you give to Sisters across the country?"

She also stated that to all the nursing staff working currently in the country and fighting COVID-19 her only message is to continue the fight together. "I will tell them do not be afraid, We have to work hard and defeat and conquer corona and fight for the country. This will be our pledge," she replied.

Lastly, PM Modi wished the nurse good luck he said, "Sister, Good luck to you. Keep doing the same. Millions of Sisters, Doctors, and Employees are working in the country. All in all, I'm getting the strength to work. Thank you all." Replying to this nurse chaya also thanked Pm Modi on the behalf of the hospital for calling here and speaking to her in such difficult times.

