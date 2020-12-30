PM Modi Calls On President Ram Nath Kovind, Briefs Him On Domestic & International Affairs

With the year 2020 nearing an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Prime Minister apprised the Head of the State of domestic and international affairs. PM Modi and President Kovind also exchanged good wishes for the new year.

As the year 2020 draws to its end, Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on domestic and international affairs. They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India. pic.twitter.com/QOd2eDb8hc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2020

President confers Digital India Awards

Before his meeting with the Prime Minister, President Kovind conferred the Digital India 2020 awards via video conferencing on Wednesday. Addressing the event, the President said that the Digital India Awards reflect the overall vision of the government to empower citizens to achieve their aspirations and make India a digital superpower.

While appreciating the digital inclusion during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, he said that due to proactive digital interventions, people have been able to ensure operational continuity of important government services during and after the lockdown, equally importantly, they have helped in pandemic management too.

"The year is about to end now and let us hope the pandemic will also end soon. It will not be an overstatement to say that Coronavirus has changed the world in terms of social relations, economic activities, health care, education, and several other aspects of life. India was not only prepared to minimize the adverse impact of mobility-restrictions but also utilized the crisis as an opportunity to march ahead in various arenas. It was possible only because the digital infrastructure has been strengthened in recent years," he added.

PM slated to visit Bengal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal on January 23, which is celebrated as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, as per sources. Earlier in December, the Centre constituted a high-level committee to commemorate Bose's 125th birth anniversary as a mark of his stellar contribution to India's freedom struggle. Headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the committee also includes experts, historians, authors, family members of Bose as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj.

