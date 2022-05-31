PM Modi Calls Surgical Strike As 'India's Pride' At Shimla; Assures Secure Border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 31, addressed a gathering at Ridge Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. Stressing the BJP's stance on border security, PM Modi stated that the 'surgical strike is the pride of India,' which is carried out to ensure the safety of the citizens.

"Our borders are secure now. We have done surgical strikes. Surgical strike is the pride of India. Earlier, there was concern over the security of the nation", PM Modi said, while speaking on border security in Shimla.

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh Police had heightened security and sealed all interstate borders following the hoisting of banners and graffiti of Khalistan on the outer boundary of the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamsala.

India's surgical strikes to combat terrorism

In a continued fight against terrorism, India has carried out several surgical strikes against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In September 2016, the Indian Army launched surgical strikes against terrorist camps in PoK in response to an attack by Pakistan-based terrorists on an army base in Kashmir’s Uri. Meanwhile, in 2019, India launched a “non-military pre-emptive strike” against the JeM in mainland Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

Further stressing India's relations with other countries, PM Modi said, "India doesn't extend its hand to plead for friendship now, but India now extends its hand to help the world. India now speaks eye to eye with every nation."

PM Modi in Shimla

The Prime Minister arrived in Shimla on Tuesday morning and received a warm welcome by people who showered flower petals on his cavalcade, which was on its way to Ridge Maidan. He further addressed the Garib Kalyan Sammelan and virtually interacted with beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country.

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, following his arrival at the Mall Road in the Himachal Pradesh capital. The Chief Minister walked Modi to the venue of the rally in Ridge Maidan around 11.30 am.

Addressing the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, "In last 8 years... not even once did I vision myself as PM. Only when I sign documents do I have the responsibility of PM but as soon as the file is gone, I'm no longer a PM... I'm just a Pradhan Sevak of 130 cr people who're everything in my life and my life is also for you."

(Image: PTI/ANI)